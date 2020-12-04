City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church launches its first ever Community Christmas Spectacular, a contactless Christmas themed drive-thru event.

The event features a drive thru light show on the grounds of the church and is free to the public. Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get in the holiday spirit with City First. The church is also accepting donations to help buy gifts for kids in the Stateline area.

Lisa Seaton of City First says, “We’re so grateful that we don’t have to charge any one for this experience because of local businesses that made this possible. But if people do want to donate, none of the money will go back to City First Church its all going to go to providing Christmas gifts for children in need”

