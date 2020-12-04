Advertisement

After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles

The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership...
The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A week after being fined for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai says it will recall about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.

The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013, and 2016.

Hyundai says the recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail or catch fire.

The recall stems from discussions in an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Owners will be notified in late January.

Dealers will replace the engine if the bearings are damaged.

All of the vehicles will get a knock sensor system to monitor symptoms that come before an engine fails.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

