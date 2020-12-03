Sunny start to December to continue Thursday, beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As December days go, it’s hard to imagine one much better than the one the Stateline enjoyed Wednesday. Wall-to-wall sunshine, a gentle breeze, and temperatures that came within striking distance of 50° made for a nearly perfect early December day Wednesday. If there were to be one very small drawback, it’d have to be the static shock potential generated by the remarkably dry air in place.

Very dry air and low humidity made it quite easy to experience a static shock on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The large disparity between temperature and dew point for much of the day created very low relative humidity values, thus raising the potential for static shock. Naturally, as temperatures cool during the evening, the relative humidity will rise rather quickly, thus rapidly lowering the shock potential.

As relative humidity rises a bit this evening/overnight, shock potential will become greatly reduced. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The dry air in place also allows for quick cooling to take place in the atmosphere. Already by 7:00 Wednesday evening, temperatures had fallen anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees off of the afternoon highs.

Dry air's allowing temperatures to cool very quickly thanks to clear skies above. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine is to govern over our skies for the next several days, though temperatures may not be quite as mild as they were Wednesday. The air’s forecast to be ever so slightly more moist Thursday, and with a subtle wind shift to the west expected, temperatures will top out in the middle 40s. That’s still nearly ten degrees above normal for this time of year, though.

Winds are to shift to a more westerly direction Thursday, so temperatures may retreat ever so slightly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to blow initially out of the southwest Friday, allowing for rapid warming to take place in the morning. However, later in the morning, a weak cold front will shift winds to the northwest, which will usher in slightly cooler air for the weekend.

While winds start southwesterly Friday, a weak cold front will shift the winds to the northwest later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures may fluctuate a bit over the next several days, they’ll remain above normal throughout the next week. More importantly, dry, sunny conditions are expected to prevail for some time to come. It still appears likely, if not nearly certain, that we’ll go through the first ten days of the month without a single drop of rain nor a single flake of snow. Such a feat has never been accomplished to start a December here!

It remains likely that we'll go at least ten days into the month before our first precipitation occurs. We've never seen such a quiet start to the month! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One of the driving forecast behind such benign weather is a jet stream pattern known as an “Omega Block.” So called because such a jet stream closely mimics the appearance of the Greek letter Omega, the Omega Block is comprised of an area of upper level high pressure over the Midwest, with upper level troughs of low pressure found on either side.

High pressure is in control over the nation's midsection, with low pressure on either side. This setup is called an "Omega Block", which allows quiet weather to stick around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Such patterns lend themselves to dry, mild weather in the area of high pressure, with cooler, more unsettled weather associated with the lower pressure. These blocking patterns are tough to break down, and often persist for several days. That’s why we’re confident in our assessment that mild weather’s here to stay for quite some time!

