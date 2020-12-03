Rockford Art Museum’s virtual doors still open during new COVID-19 mitigations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite Rockford Art Museum’s galleries closing, the museum says their virtual offerings are available 24/7.

“Moving our galleries and classes to a virtual format during this time allows users to really explore the works that we’ve been lucky enough to hang on our walls over the past few years,” said Carrie Johnson, RAM’s Executive Director/Curator.

For many, art is a refuge from the stresses of daily life, and we are so proud to offer people the chance to still participate in viewing and making art from their homes.”

View Art App

The RAM interactive guide app allows users to listen to over two dozen artists in the Rockford Midwestern Biennial exhibition describing their work. There are also art tours, lectures and behind-the-scenes information on recent exhibitions.

Download the Rockford Art Museum on the Apple app store or visit app.cuseum.com/rockford-art-museum to download the web version.

Make Art

For those inspired to make art, RAM is offering a Cartoon Club class over Zoom for people aged six and over. Kids will receive step-by-step instructions to draw animals, people and creatures. The first Cartoon Club will happen on November 28th, future Cartoon Clubs are planned in December and January. Sign-up at rockfordmuseum.org

The museum also hopes to offer their adult education classes virtually soon.

