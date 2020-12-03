One man killed in overnight Freeport fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old man is dead after a house fire early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, the City of Freeport Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of South Kenwood. Upon arrival firefighters found the majority of the first floor, part of the second floor and an adjacent garage heavily involved in fire.

Officials say that one man was reportedly trapped in the home. The fire was brought under control, a 38-year-old man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The FFD called in the Freeport Police, Stephenson County Coroner’s Office, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Illinois State Police to assist with the investigation.

The home is deemed a total loss with the damages estimated at $45,000 and contents at about $3,000. No one else was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

This is this family’s second fire in nine days. This family lost everything in a fire that occurred on November 24 at 920 Oak Street in Freeport.

The occupants of the home are being assisted by family members. The Stephenson County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing details on the death investigation and identifying the deceased. Foul play is not suspected in either investigation.

