Nicor Gas offers assistance for customers to stay warm this winter season

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures dip below freezing across the Midwest, Nicor Gas is reminding customers that it’s time to prepare their homes for winter to help conserve energy and save on energy bills.

Customers can request up to two free home weatherization kits from the Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program. Kits include outlets and light switch foam gaskets to help prevent drafts from exterior walls, weatherstripping and rope caulk for windows and doors, as well as a self-adhesive door sweep to prevent cold air from leaking in underneath. Customers can also request a free energy assessment in addition to energy-saving products.

“Nicor Gas remains committed to helping our customers – especially those in historically underserved communities – better manage their energy use and save on winter heating bills,” said President and CEO John O. Hudson III.

Energy efficiency tools and resources give Nicor Gas customers more control over their energy consumption and bill. Little changes in the home can add up to big savings with some of these weatherization tips:

Regularly replace air and furnace filters; most filters should be cleaned or replaced every 60-90 days. A clean filter will allow the system to run more efficiently.

Open window coverings during the day to allow sunlight to heat your home naturally, and close curtains at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

Keep furniture, drapes, stuffed animals and other objects away from heating sources.

Adjust timer controls and programmable thermostats. Some older thermostats may not have an internal clock and need to be adjusted manually.

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves this winter with public and economic impacts that persist, Nicor Gas will continue to provide resources and bill pay assistance options for all customers.

“This year has been unpredictable to say the least. For many customers, this may be the first time they’ve ever had to consider how they will pay their bills or meet their family’s basic needs,” Hudson said. “So now more than ever we want our customers to know – we’re here to support, and there are assistance programs available to them today.”

Approximately $4 million remains available to Nicor Gas customers who may be affected by the ongoing pandemic and have past due balances.

As part of the COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program, customers with accounts in arrears are eligible for a one-time grant of up to $300 to help with payments. More than 20,000 customers experiencing financial hardship have received this payment assistance to-date. The program will continue until funds are exhausted.

