Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive by mid-December, Pritzker says

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is still expected to receive 109,000 dosages of the vaccine in the state’s first shipment this month.

In the latest press briefing from Chicago on Thursday, Pritzker says Illinois is expected to receive that first shipment between December 13 and December 19. IDPH officials say while it’s good to have a timeline of the arrival, they still need more information to get to them from the federal government.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike did say that the first group of people to receive the vaccine will be hospital-related workers and long-term care residents. Gov. Pritzker says the initial dosages the state receives still will not be enough to cover all state hospital staff and long-term care facility staff. In addition to this group of people, IDPH says they are still working to make sure that people in congregate facilities get vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

burglary
Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
WIFR
Drivers charged after 4-car crash near Roscoe
Rockford Police have arrested 19-year-old Javaris Laster for allegedly chasing and shooting at...
Suspect arrested after shooting at Rockford Police in stolen car during pursuit
A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a sign indicating that a...
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
As the number of US COVID deaths hits a startling number, Dr. Fauci meets with the Biden team....
US's COVID crisis reaches new records as officials fear worse to come