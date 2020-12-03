First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive by mid-December, Pritzker says

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is still expected to receive 109,000 dosages of the vaccine in the state’s first shipment this month.

In the latest press briefing from Chicago on Thursday, Pritzker says Illinois is expected to receive that first shipment between December 13 and December 19. IDPH officials say while it’s good to have a timeline of the arrival, they still need more information to get to them from the federal government.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike did say that the first group of people to receive the vaccine will be hospital-related workers and long-term care residents. Gov. Pritzker says the initial dosages the state receives still will not be enough to cover all state hospital staff and long-term care facility staff. In addition to this group of people, IDPH says they are still working to make sure that people in congregate facilities get vaccinated.

