Advertisement

Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll

Funeral homes struggle to accommodate storage and services amid high fatality volume
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’ve never seen anything like this in my thirty plus years of being a funeral director,” said Honquest Funeral Home Owner, Tim Honquest,

Families consumed by grief and never-ending phone calls from those seeking to arrange services keep the phones ringing at Honquest funeral home in Loves Park. Director Tim Honquest says his business doubled the month of November and at times struggles to find other means of storage.

“The bodies,” said Honquest. “They remain in refrigeration, and of course our refrigerator is a twelve-person walk in cooler, and it was extremely full,”

Honquest turned one of his preparation rooms into a storage area, blasting the air conditioning to lower the room’s temperatures.

Grace Funeral Home in Rockford sees a similar trend. Owner Kristan McNames says business has increased by 25% over the past year, with people planning services, and also attempting to pre-plan their funeral arrangements.

“We have a lot of people pre-planning where they have someone in the hospital with COVID who is most likely not projected to make it, so that’s increased as well,” McNames said.

As local funeral directors learn to handle the volume, they say the hardest part is coping with the emotional toll and watching families unable to grieve the loss of their loved ones together.

“It’s the family. It’s the mom, the daughter that’s in Nevada that wants to come see her Dad.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
WIFR
Drivers charged after 4-car crash near Roscoe
Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

Blocking pattern in jet stream contributing to persistently nice pattern.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/2/2020
The year 2020 can be considered a challenging year for Winnebago County. That includes an...
One on one with former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
FSD 145
FSD 145: No in-person learning until 2021
Jingle on the Mile
Jingle on the Mile