ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Times of cloud cover today with highs in the mid to low 40′s. West winds 5 - 15 MPH switching to the southwest this evening as we drop back to the upper 20′s. Plenty of sunshine will be back tomorrow with highs in the lower 40′s. Dry through the weekend.

