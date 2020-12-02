Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson dies at 79

The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.
The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.(WWE)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Patterson, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and the first Intercontinental champion, has died at the age of 79, the company said Wednesday.

Patterson spent decades in professional wrestling, as an in-ring performer and working behind the scenes. He wrote about his life and career in the 2016 autobiography “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Patterson one of the greatest mentors he had in the business, in a review for the book.

“He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge,” Johnson said in the review.

The WWE stated in a news release that Patterson’s career as a performer began in 1958. Highlights included the AWA Tag Team Championship and a rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, in addition to the being the inaugural Intercontinental title holder.

Patterson also is credited with creating the format for the Royal Rumble match, WWE said.

Many fans became familiar with him in the ’90s as one of Vince McMahon’s “Stooges,” along with fellow former wrestler Gerald Brisco.

He was inducted by Bret Hart into the company’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
The week after Thanksgiving, the warning from the White House coronavirus task force is grim....
White House task force issues dire COVID-19 warning
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
There are 56 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in President's Park. (Gray DC)
State Christmas trees line Pathway of Peace