Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December

Chilly nights the only drawback to extremely pleasant weather regime
By Mark Henderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking an approximately 36 hour hiatus, sunshine again greeted the Stateline Tuesday as we opened the final month of 2020. Despite the sunshine, December arrived on a rather chilly note, with the Stateline recording its first sub-20° low temperatures since February. Milder temperatures are ahead of us in coming days, but cool late night or early morning temperatures are to be expected.

Sunshine during the day, even in December when the sun’s at its weakest, is still the most effective mechanism in heating our atmosphere during the day.

Abundant sunshine over the next several days will allow our air to warm very nicely.
That very sun’s to be in no short supply on either of the next two days here. This, along with a gradual wind shift to the west and, eventually the southwest, will allow temperatures to warm nicely into the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday, and quite likely beyond.

Another day of wall-to-wall sun is ahead of us Wednesday.
Sunshine is to dominate again Thursday, with southwesterly winds continuing to contribute to...
But, for as much as the sun works to our advantage during the day, the clear night skies have an alternate effect. As the sun goes down, we immediately begin to lose the heat that was built up at the surface during the day.

Once the sun goes down, the heat absorbed by the earlier sunlight begins to escape.
Nighttime cloudiness actually works to our advantage. Clouds effectively serve as a blanket, trapping a good deal of that outgoing heat, and, depending on the thickness of the cloud cover, send some of that heat back toward ground level.

Clouds act like a blanket, essentially trapping much of that outgoing heat, and in many cases...
On the contrary, clear nights such as these offer no such blanket, so the heat is able to freely escape into space, allowing our temperatures to cool rather quickly.

On clear nights, there is no such blanket to keep the heat in, so temperatures cool quickly!
The end results are sunny, mild days, to go along with clear, chilly, but calm nights.

The pattern’s to remain largely sunny and mild not just for the next two days, but for several days beyond, in all likelihood. In fact, a series of computer model forecasts project that the area may well remain precipitation-free for the first ten days of the month, if not longer!

Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Such a feat, should it come to fruition, wouldn’t just be rare, it would be unprecedented! Never before has a December opened here without so much as a trace of precipitation!

There has never been a December that has started with no precipitation over the month's first...
There’ve been five Decembers to register just a trace of precipitation in the first ten days of the month, but it hasn’t happened here since back in 1988.

