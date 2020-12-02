Advertisement

Vacant basement fire causes minor damage

House was vacant, no injuries reported.
Damage is estimated at $2,500.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out in the basement of a vacant house late Tuesday night at 2229 S. Fifth Street in Rockford.

Just before 9 p.m., Rockford Fire crews responded to a call of smoke coming out of a vacant house. They controlled the fire through a window to the basement, before fully extinguishing the smoke after entering the front door. Early investigations found a mattress had caught fire in the basement, but the cause of the fire is not yet known. Damage is estimated at $2,500.

