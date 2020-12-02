Suspect arrested after shooting at Rockford Police in stolen car during pursuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Jarvaris Laster of Rockford for allegedly chasing and shooting at another vehicle along with shooting at a pursuing Rockford Police officer.

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday as an officer was traveling southbound on 11th Street in Rockford. The officer saw a white Toyota Camry chasing another vehicle and began pursuit. The officer said during the pursuit, Laster was shooting at the other vehicle and at the officer.

Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned in the 100 block of 15th Avenue as other officers closed in. Laster was later found hiding in a garage in the 1400 block of Christina Street.

A gun, cannabis and cash were recovered, and the Camry was found to be reported stolen in Elgin.

Laster was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

