Survey: 7 out of 10 people appreciate loved ones more than at the start of 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that 2020 hasn’t been the best year. A new survey and its participants say it’s been the worst year of their lives. But there appears to be at least one good thing that’s come out of this year.

According to a new Groupon survey, 56 percent of people said it’s been the worst year of their lives. However in that same survey, nearly 70 percent of people said they’re more appreciative of their family and friends than they were at the start of the year. 70 percent also said they are more determined to give their loved ones the perfect gifts this holiday season.

The survey, commissioned by Groupon, polled 2,000 people from around the United States to find out how the pandemic and other events have impacted holiday gifting trends. The study also looked at how people are changing their approach to celebrating this year and what they’re looking forward to the most over the next few weeks.

A big trend for the holiday season this year is self-gifting, which the survey says will increase 35 percent this year as people look to treat themselves more for all they’ve missed in 2020.

77 percent said they plan to treat themselves with more gifts this holiday season. The average person plans to buy themselves six fits with the top self-gifts identified by survey participants as dinner, clothes, a staycation or road trip, wine delivery and spa packages.

Other interesting survey findings include:

60 percent intend on giving more personalized items and experiences

76 percent of those surveyed said they hope their gifts bring added cheer to the recipient and uplift their spirits

60 percent say they’re opting for remote/virtual holiday celebrations

56 percent plan to buy gifts people can use once the pandemic has subsided such as gift certificates/vouchers, spa packages, tickets to concerts and trips

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.