Advertisement

San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK

It’s not legal to smoke marijuana outside
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside apartments.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — City officials in San Francisco have banned all tobacco smoking inside apartments, citing concerns about secondhand smoke. But lighting up a joint inside? That’s still allowed.

The Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve the ordinance making San Francisco the largest city in the country to ban tobacco smoking inside apartments, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original proposal sought to ban residents from smoking marijuana in their apartments, but supervisors voted to exclude marijuana after cannabis activists said the law would take away their only legal place to smoke. It’s illegal under state law to smoke cannabis in public places.

“Unlike tobacco smokers who could still leave their apartments to step out to the curb or smoke in other permitted outdoor smoking areas, cannabis users would have no such legal alternatives,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who wrote the amendment to exempt cannabis.

San Francisco now joins 63 California cities and counties with such a ban.

Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes. Supporters said it’s important to protect the health of nonsmokers — particularly low-income residents who live in dense apartment buildings.

Cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 people per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department of Public Health will be responsible for enforcing the new law. Under the ordinance, the department must first try to educate violators and help smokers quit. Repeat offenders could be fined $1,000 a day but can not be evicted for a smoking violation.

The ordinance must pass a second vote of the board next week and the mayor must sign it. Once that happens, the new law would go into effect 30 days later.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
The week after Thanksgiving, the warning from the White House coronavirus task force is grim....
White House task force issues dire COVID-19 warning
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
There are 56 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in President's Park. (Gray DC)
State Christmas trees line Pathway of Peace
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days