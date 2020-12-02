RPS School Board fills vacant seat in Subdistrict A
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Rockford School Board has selected Denise Pearson to fill the board vacancy in Subdistrict A.
The School Board interviewed three community members during open session of a special meeting Monday: Tanya Bates, Julian Holt and Denise Pearson. Five people applied for the open seat.
“The board is grateful to have these qualified candidates apply for the Subdistrict A vacancy, and for their willingness to serve the community in this important role,” Board President Ken Scrivano said.
Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon resigned from the board Oct. 31. Following board approval, Pearson will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 board meeting. Her term will run through the next School Board election in April 2021.
