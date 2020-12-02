RPS School Board fills vacant seat in Subdistrict A

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Rockford School Board has selected Denise Pearson to fill the board vacancy in Subdistrict A.

The School Board interviewed three community members during open session of a special meeting Monday: Tanya Bates, Julian Holt and Denise Pearson. Five people applied for the open seat.

“The board is grateful to have these qualified candidates apply for the Subdistrict A vacancy, and for their willingness to serve the community in this important role,” Board President Ken Scrivano said.

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon resigned from the board Oct. 31 . Following board approval, Pearson will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 board meeting. Her term will run through the next School Board election in April 2021.

