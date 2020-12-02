Advertisement

RPS School Board fills vacant seat in Subdistrict A

Following board approval, Pearson will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 board meeting.
RPS 205
RPS 205
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Rockford School Board has selected Denise Pearson to fill the board vacancy in Subdistrict A.

The School Board interviewed three community members during open session of a special meeting Monday: Tanya Bates, Julian Holt and Denise Pearson. Five people applied for the open seat.

“The board is grateful to have these qualified candidates apply for the Subdistrict A vacancy, and for their willingness to serve the community in this important role,” Board President Ken Scrivano said.

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon resigned from the board Oct. 31. Following board approval, Pearson will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 board meeting. Her term will run through the next School Board election in April 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Hanley says he hopes to fill the office with talented lawyers, and then shift focus to some of...
J. Hanley spends first day in office as Winnebago County State’s Attorney
A/C Thefts on the Rise
A/C unit thefts rising
Midway Village new Executive Director
Midway Village names O’Keefe Executive Director