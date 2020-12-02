Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are searching for three suspects involved in a home invasion that turned violent on Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects forced their way into a home located in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and forced the two adult homeowners into a bedroom while later placing them on the floor at gunpoint.

In a press release, police say one of the victims was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects. The robbers took various keys, bank cards and an employee I.D. badge.

The victims described two of the suspects as black males, in their mid-20′s, both around 5′10, and with thin builds. The third suspect was of an unknown race, approximately 6′, 230 lbs, police said.

