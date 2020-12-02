Advertisement

Rockford PD to start unsolved murders video series

The first video being released is about the 2011 murders of Natasha “Tasha” Cleary and her two children.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department will be unveiling the first of several monthly videos in a new series involving some of Rockford’s unsolved murders.

The first video being released is about the 2011 murders of Natasha “Tasha” Cleary and her two children. On April 17, 2011, Tasha and her two sons were found burned to death in their home on Canterbury Lane. After further investigation, the causes of death were gunshot wounds.

“With the suspect in the 33-year-old Tammy Tracey murder in custody, we are hoping that there’s a renewed interest for someone to come forward with information on any of these unsolved murders,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said. “From day one, I’ve said we know that someone knows. They know who murdered these men, women and children. The hope is that this video series pushes the unsolved murders to the forefront of the minds of the public, and that these little reminders enable us to bring justice to the victims’ families.”

The first video in the series is now available on the Rockford Police Department’s Facebook Page. Subsequent videos will be released monthly.

If you’d like to receive the video via email or a file link, contact Michelle Marcomb at 779-500-6858 or at Michelle.Marcomb@rockfordil.gov. If you have any information regarding any of these open cases, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
Rockford Police have arrested 19-year-old Javaris Laster for allegedly chasing and shooting at...
Suspect arrested after shooting at Rockford Police in stolen car during pursuit
burglary
Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion
Social distancing while visiting loved ones in light of COVID-19.
Survey: 7 out of 10 people appreciate loved ones more than at the start of 2020