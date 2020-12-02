Rockford PD to start unsolved murders video series

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department will be unveiling the first of several monthly videos in a new series involving some of Rockford’s unsolved murders.

The first video being released is about the 2011 murders of Natasha “Tasha” Cleary and her two children. On April 17, 2011, Tasha and her two sons were found burned to death in their home on Canterbury Lane. After further investigation, the causes of death were gunshot wounds.

“With the suspect in the 33-year-old Tammy Tracey murder in custody, we are hoping that there’s a renewed interest for someone to come forward with information on any of these unsolved murders,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said. “From day one, I’ve said we know that someone knows. They know who murdered these men, women and children. The hope is that this video series pushes the unsolved murders to the forefront of the minds of the public, and that these little reminders enable us to bring justice to the victims’ families.”

The first video in the series is now available on the Rockford Police Department’s Facebook Page. Subsequent videos will be released monthly.

If you’d like to receive the video via email or a file link, contact Michelle Marcomb at 779-500-6858 or at Michelle.Marcomb@rockfordil.gov. If you have any information regarding any of these open cases, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

