Rockford businesses take part in “Jingle on the Mile”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area businesses urge shoppers to buy local for your holiday gifts as many of the small shops that make Rockford unique try to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“Even amid the pandemic you can still have fun getting that shop done,” said Skyler Davis, Culture Shock owner.

Davis is getting into the holiday spirit by joining 18 other businesses for Jingle on the Mile.

“It’s a way for us to feature one of the many local items we carry which is our locally roasted coffee,” Davis said.

Culture Shock’s jingle deal includes a free package of that coffee when you buy 2 mugs, But Davis says the event is about so much more than a great deal.

“It’s a way to get people to check out the variety of local businesses we have in this area and how many local products we have in the store too,” Davis said.

Davis says his store has remained busy during the pandemic thanks to his customers.

“People are reaching out to see if we can mail things, if they can order gift cards or if they can special order records or different items too,” Davis said.

“We are trying to just come up with ways so they can keep their lights on and doors open,” said Paula Olson, Miracle Mile Rockford executive director.

Olson says to keep the event safe during the pandemic the group added virtual shopping experiences.

“If you visit our Facebook page Miracle Mile Rockford we have a list of all the shops there and they all have their order instruction on how you can order by phone, curbside, or in person,” Olson said.

“I’m so thankful that we have been here for 14 years and continue to create new generations of people to see us,” Davis said.

Jingle on the Mile ends Saturday and you can find a list of the discounts by clicking here.

