One taken to hospital, driver arrested on DUI suspicion after 4-car crash near Roscoe

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash near Roscoe on Tuesday.
The crash took place at 251 and McDonald Road at 5:41 p.m., according to crews on the scene. One driver has been arrested on suspicion of a DUI.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
