One taken to hospital, driver arrested on DUI suspicion after 4-car crash near Roscoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash near Roscoe on Tuesday.

The crash took place at 251 and McDonald Road at 5:41 p.m., according to crews on the scene. One driver has been arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

