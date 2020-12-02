Midway Village names O’Keefe Executive Director

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village has a new man in charge, the Museum Board of Directors announced its new Executive Director.

Patrick O’Keefe will begin his role on Jan. 1. He will take over for retiring executive director David Byrnes, who served in the position for 22 years.

O’Keefe joins the museum with leadership and management background serving in corporate roles for global manufacturing company Eclipse Inc. He has also served as a volunteer and leader of Transform Rockford.

