Klehm Arboretum announces winter hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grounds and gardens of the 155-acre Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden will continue to remain open to members and visitors for walking and hiking this winter season.

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden’s grounds are open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 1.8 miles of paved paths will remain accessible throughout the winter season, and restrooms will continue to be open at the Clarcor Pavilion located upon the grounds. The Main Visitor’s Center remains closed.

“During these unusual times, we are grateful that we are able to keep our grounds open to our community and be a safe place for everyone to enjoy the quiet beauty of nature that we experience this time of year,” Executive Director Alex Mills said.

Special QR-code signage has been installed at each end of the upper parking lot to allow non-members to utilize their smartphones to scan the code in order to pay daily admission at the time of their visit. Admission rates are $6 per adult and $3 per senior aged 62 and older, student and child.

The non-profit organization also continues to operate its online gift shop where Klehm merchandise and apparel is available for purchase and curbside pick-up. Annual memberships are available on Klehm’s general website and offer free daily admission, among many other benefits.

