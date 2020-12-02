J. Hanley spends first day in office as Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The office of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney has a new top prosecutor as J. Hanley spends his first day in office.

“Even at that kind of early age in the early part of my career, I thought I might one day want to be State’s Attorney,” Hanley said.

J. Hanley steps into the office for the first time in his new job as the 19th State’s Attorney in Winnebago County history.

“It was a little bit overwhelming in a good way I mean I was certainly happy,” Hanley said.

Hanley says he is excited to return to the office he once worked in, and he’s assembled an 8 person transition team, which includes his former boss Paul Logli.

“As a new State’s Attorney you start off with a clean slate,” Logli said. “You take a look at the team that is there and you’re able to bring in some of your own team members that you believe will help to bring your philosophy to bear.”

Hanley says he learned a lot from Logli who spent more than two decades as state’s attorney. Hanley uses that experience to create his own goals.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants and that’s how I feel,” Hanley said. “It’s such an honor to be back and I’m going to take some of the things they did well and then of course put my own spin on it.”

One of his biggest projects is to implement a separate court that would handle all gun crimes in Winnebago County.

“We can really in the next 90 days or so really attack some of the issues that we’re facing gun violence being the first and foremost,” Hanley said.

Hanley says he is excited to hit the ground running and wants the community to know he will work to gain its trust.

“We will be more transparent we will be more clear and really educate the public about what this office does,” Hanley said.

Hanley says his first priority is to hire staff to fill the State’s Attorney’s office. He then plans to shift focus to other goals like the gun court and prioritizing mental health.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.