FSD 145: No in-person learning until 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In-person instruction for FSD 145 schools will not return until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after the winter break.

“As we continue under the statewide Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations that were announced by Gov. Pritzker and effective statewide Friday, Nov. 20, FSD continues to assess county, city and district positivity rates and make decisions that are in the best interest for the safety of our students and staff,” according to FSD 145.

The decision comes after guidance from IDPH, ISBE and, in consultation with the Stephenson County Health Department and the FSD Board of Education. Full remote learning for all students will continue through Dec. 18.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after the winter break.

“While we initially slated Monday, Dec. 7, as our return to in-person instruction, this additional pause in in-person instruction is a mitigation strategy that will allow time to slow potential spread of the virus from students and staff who may unknowingly have contracted COVID during the Holiday week,” according to FSD 145.

The school district will continue to monitor progress toward a return to in person instruction, and will communicate plans to families and the community going forward on a weekly basis. FSD 145 will communicate additionally in the event the governor’s office mandates additional mitigation actions.

