Advertisement

FSD 145: No in-person learning until 2021

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after the winter break.
FSD 145
FSD 145(FSD 145)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In-person instruction for FSD 145 schools will not return until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after the winter break.

“As we continue under the statewide Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations that were announced by Gov. Pritzker and effective statewide Friday, Nov. 20, FSD continues to assess county, city and district positivity rates and make decisions that are in the best interest for the safety of our students and staff,” according to FSD 145.

The decision comes after guidance from IDPH, ISBE and, in consultation with the Stephenson County Health Department and the FSD Board of Education. Full remote learning for all students will continue through Dec. 18.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, after the winter break.

“While we initially slated Monday, Dec. 7, as our return to in-person instruction, this additional pause in in-person instruction is a mitigation strategy that will allow time to slow potential spread of the virus from students and staff who may unknowingly have contracted COVID during the Holiday week,” according to FSD 145.

The school district will continue to monitor progress toward a return to in person instruction, and will communicate plans to families and the community going forward on a weekly basis. FSD 145 will communicate additionally in the event the governor’s office mandates additional mitigation actions.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
WIFR
Drivers charged after 4-car crash near Roscoe
Right now, there are no indications that any precipitation will occur here over December's...
Warming to continue as signs increasingly point toward unprecedented start to December
East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Latest News

Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
Blocking pattern in jet stream contributing to persistently nice pattern.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/2/2020
The year 2020 can be considered a challenging year for Winnebago County. That includes an...
One on one with former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Jingle on the Mile
Jingle on the Mile