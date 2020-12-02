Advertisement

Crash at Harlem Boulevard shuts down traffic in Rockford

The Rockford Police Department tweeted a traffic investigation is underway.
Road closed.
Road closed.(Caltrans)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle crash at Auburn Street and Harlem Boulevard has shut down traffic until further notice on Wednesday morning.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted a traffic investigation is underway. Please note that the tweet below states Harlem Road as the cross road. However, Auburn Street and Harlem Road in Rockford do not intersec.

