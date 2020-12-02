Crash at Harlem Boulevard shuts down traffic in Rockford
The Rockford Police Department tweeted a traffic investigation is underway.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle crash at Auburn Street and Harlem Boulevard has shut down traffic until further notice on Wednesday morning.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted a traffic investigation is underway. Please note that the tweet below states Harlem Road as the cross road. However, Auburn Street and Harlem Road in Rockford do not intersec.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.