Community encouraged to color holiday pictures for nursing home residents

‘Hopefully it will put a smile on their face to know much we are thinking of them and all of our frontline workers this holiday season.’
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members are encouraged to color pictures or make their own festive artwork and turn it into the RE/MAX of Rock Valley office so that they can be delivered to residents at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center and Pine Crest Manor in Mt. Morris.

The ask is simple:

· Print off the coloring pages RE/MAX created. Find them on RE/MAX of Rock Valley Facebook or Instagram page. Or, pick up the pages at RE/MAX’s office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or, create your own artwork!

· Color as many pages as you’d like. The more the merrier!

· Return the artwork, or mail it to the RE/MAX office by Friday, Dec. 11.

· RE/MAX of Rock Valley will deliver the beautiful pieces of art to the nursing homes the week of Dec. 14.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic taking place, many residents are unable to celebrate the holidays with their families in the comfort of their own homes,” RE/MAX of Rock Valley Owner and Managing Broker Rebecca Hazzard said. “Encouraging the community and our own family and friends to partake in this small favor is just one simple way we can make their rooms and spaces cozier this Christmas, and hopefully it will put a smile on their face to know much we are thinking of them and all of our frontline workers this holiday season.”

RE/MAX of Rock Valley’s office address is:

606 E. Washington Street

PO Box 242

Oregon, IL 61061

To learn more about RE/MAX of Rock Valley, call 815-732-9100 or visit them on Facebook or Instagram - @remaxrockvalley.

