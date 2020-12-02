Byron grad Baker making the “best out of a bad situation”

OMAHA, Neb. (WIFR) - Back in March, Nolan Baker was hitting the mat hard, training in the final weeks leading up to the Olympic trials.

That tournament, unfortunately, never happened, but the Byron grad is not giving up on his Tokyo dream. Now, he is gearing up towards the event once again.

Baker is in Colorado training with other Team USA hopefuls as he expects the trials to be rescheduled for April.

The former NIU wrestler competed for the first time since the start of the pandemic a few weeks ago at the junior nationals in Nebraska and placed fourth.

Baker will spend another 10 days this month for a camp in South Dakota where he says it will be good to train with others.

“It’s awesome to get back on the mat and compete a little bit and get a feel for guys,” said Baker. “I’m in better shape than I thought I would be. I think I underestimated how important actually wrestling is. Obviously I wanted to be wrestling as much as possible over the break, but I figured if anything was going to hurt me when I came back to competition was going to be the gas in the tank. I felt in great shape. I just feel like if I can get back wrestling with some guys here, a lot of those mistakes will correct themselves and we’ll be back and good to go.”

