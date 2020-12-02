Advertisement

A/C unit thefts rising

Residents should install an alarm that detects voltage interruption, and install or improve the lighting around your A/C unit.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is putting on the heat on those suspected of stealing air conditioning units throughout the city.

Police have received several reports of thefts of A/C units, sometimes the suspects take the entire unit. Other times, they just open the A/C unit and remove the copper coils causing considerable damage.

According to Angie’s List, some ways to prevent these thefts are enclosing the outdoor unit in special cage or wire fencing. Residents should install an alarm that detects voltage interruption, and install or improve the lighting around your A/C unit.

