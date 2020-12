ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On target for another beautiful day. Sunny with highs in the middle 40′s and light west winds 5 - 10 MPH. Mostly clear tonight as we drop to the low 20′s. Dry for the foreseeable future with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s. NO major storm systems for at least the next 7 days.

