ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cold start with wind chills in the single digits we warm to 40 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a northwest breeze 10 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight with lows in the lower 20′s. Sunshine is back on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40′s. Dry conditions expected for the next 7 days.

