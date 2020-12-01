Stroll on State’s virtual visits with Santa Claus to begin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is now presenting Stroll on State’s Virtual Visits with Santa, which runs through Thursday, Dec. 24.

Virtual Visits with Santa, free for area families, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the next three December Sundays — Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Families can register now for one three-minute timeslot with Santa for this Sunday, Dec. 6 here. Registration for the remaining two Sundays will go live here midday on the Tuesday that precedes each Sunday.

Register HERE!

“Every year, visits with Santa are among the most popular activities at Stroll. Even though we were not able to have in-person visits, we wanted to do provide area kids this type of opportunity to connect with Santa and share their wishes with him,” John Groh, RACVB president and CEO said. “With a good mix of creativity and technology, this represents another way we’ve been able to remain together during a difficult year and create safe, at-home activities in honor of this year’s reimagined Stroll on State and Merry & Bright experiences.”

Visit here and follow and engage with GoRockford social media channels and the Stroll on State Facebook page for updates about this year’s Merry & Bright programs.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.