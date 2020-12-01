Rockford Symphony Orchestra cancels events through May 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In response to the ongoing restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has canceled concerts and events that would have taken place in Dec. of 2020 through May 2021.

“When we planned a celebration of Steven Larsen’s 30th and final season with the RSO, we could scarcely have imagined the disruption of the Coronavirus in almost every aspect of our lives,” RSO Executive Director Julie Thomas said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a level of uncertainty to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra that we have not seen before, but it has not stopped the RSO from delivering on our mission to enlighten, educate, and entertain through symphonic music.”

The RSO presented two socially-distanced concerts this fall. While the RSO prefers to perform for a live audience, a shift will be made to virtual performances.

With this change in presentation has come an added opportunity to open RSO experiences to a much larger audience than could fit in a concert hall. Patrons with health vulnerabilities, limited transportation options, or those who can’t afford to buy a ticket will now have access to the RSO. A televised version of the RSO’s Holiday Pops concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

To keep expenses as lean as possible while offering the artistic quality expected of the RSO, concerts will feature small groups of musicians performing in low-cost venues. Without an audience, however, there is not ticket revenue to support the performance and production expenses making the RSO Annual Fund Campaign more urgent than ever.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will offer 2020/2021 season subscription ticketholders the option to donate the value of their tickets, credit the value for next season, or receive a refund.

For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra or to make a donation visit here.

