Rockford Police release Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

Ramped up patrol over the holiday weekend leads to 16 impaired driving arrests
During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.(MGN)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police announced the results of their Thanksgiving Enforcement effort.

The RPD made 16 impaired driving arrests and issued 20 seat belt and child safety seat tickets as a result of ramped up street patrol. They also resulted in 1 felony arrest, 7 suspended/revoked licenses, 6 uninsured motorists citations, and 35 speeding citations. During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

