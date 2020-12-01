Rockford Police release Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police announced the results of their Thanksgiving Enforcement effort.

The RPD made 16 impaired driving arrests and issued 20 seat belt and child safety seat tickets as a result of ramped up street patrol. They also resulted in 1 felony arrest, 7 suspended/revoked licenses, 6 uninsured motorists citations, and 35 speeding citations. During the mobilization, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.