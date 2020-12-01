Rockford city council members approve 2021-2025 capital improvement program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An extreme road makeover is in the works for the city of Rockford, with some of the greatest improvements happening within the 5-year capital improvement plan which was approved by the city council Monday.

“Very important for us to keep the level of services of these roads in the best shape that they can,” said Tim Hinkens, City of Rockford Engineer

Rockford’s capital improvement plan will address key issues affecting residents like damaged roadways and structural issues with bridges.

“These are the routes emergency vehicles use that people use to work every day; these are the routes that care truck loads of goods and provide transportation for different services,” Hinkens said.

Some of the big improvements include construction on east and west state streets.

“Extending that pathway with arterial lighting and multi-use path and sidewalk,” Hinkens said.

While also replacing the 20th street bridge which has created problems for years.

“If you ever see a picture of a truck stuck underneath a bridge it’s there,” Hinkens said.

“It’s a good plan,” said Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose.

Rose says making Rockford a bike-friendly community is the part of the plan he’s most excited about.

“There is a re-do for the Whitman Street Corridor which will connect the downtown bike bath to the west side Mel Anderson bike bath so that will be a key development,” Rose said.

Rose credits city engineers for finding the most efficient ways to use state and federal dollars.

“The team and our staff did both a magnificent job with the CIP and the budget. I mean kudos to our staff for the work they’ve put in,” Rose said.

Monday was Alderperson Joe Chiarelli’s last meeting before he takes on his new role as the Winnebago county chairperson. Each member of the council shared their favorite memories and wished him well on his next journey.

