River Bluff Nursing Home accepting donations to residents

Donations are accepted via mail or in person seven days a week up until Christmas.
River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford will soon welcome residents from outside Winnebago County...
River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford will soon welcome residents from outside Winnebago County after boards members approve the resolution.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home is now accepting donations for its first-ever “Bedazzle the Bluff” holiday event for residents.

Since the pandemic hit the Rockford area in March, residents at River Bluff have not been able to enjoy visits from family and friends. To brighten their holiday season, River Bluff is asking the community for any donations of small gifts for residents or holiday lights and decorations to brighten their rooms and hallways.

Recommended donations include gift cards to local retailers, individual games, activities and crafts, and holiday lights and decorations. You can also mail or drop off a check written out to River Bluff Activity Fund to be used for decorations and small resident gifts.

Donations are accepted via mail or in person seven days a week up until Christmas. Questions can be directed to Pat McDiarmid at (815) 921-9205 or Lindsey Gustafson at (815) 921-9279.

River Bluff is a senior and rehabilitation facility currently serving approximately 150 residents from Winnebago and surrounding counties and is located in Rockford at 4401 N. Main Street, 61103.

