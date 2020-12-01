Recapping a windy, warm, dry November as Meteorological Winter begins Dec. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - December 1 is officially here and while it’s starting on a chilly note, it comes behind a very warm November 2020 in the Rockford region. Several daily records and a new monthly record was set. Plus Tuesday marks the beginning of Meteorological Winter that runs through February.

November felt more like a ‘second summer’ at times with how warm it was. There were several days in the 50s and an overwhelmingly majority of the days above normal throughout the course of the month. November 2020 finished with the following:

Average High Temperature: 55.9 degrees (8.3 degrees above normal)

Average Low Temperature: 35.3 degrees (5.0 degrees above normal)

Average Temperature: 45.6 degrees (6.7 degrees above normal)

Observed Precipitation: 1.78 inches (0.80 inches below normal)

Observed Snowfall: 1.70 inches (0.1 inches below normal)

November was a windy, warm and dry month in the Rockford region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The average temperature in November 2020 was 6.7 degrees above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The average temperature of 45.6 degrees, as mentioned above is above normal for November. Because of that, November 2020 will go down in the record books as the 4th warmest November on record when ranking average temperatures. Rockford also had five daily record broken throughout the month of November. They are as follows:

Record Daily High Temperature: 76 degrees on November 6, 2020

Record Daily High Temperature: 75 degrees on November 8, 2020

Record Daily High Temperature: 77 degrees on November 9, 2020

Record Daily Highest Low Temperature: 61 degrees on November 9, 2020

Record Daily High Temperature: 74 degrees on November 10, 2020

We also broke the record for the longest streak of 70s in November, the new record now stands at 8 consecutive 70s that occurred from November 3 to November 10, 2020. Normally in the month of November, only 1 day of 70s occurs.

November 2020 will go down as the 4th warmest November on record for Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

November did end on a chilly note with a high of 36 degrees for November 30, 3 degrees below normal with a trace of snow falling officially at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. December 2020 is beginning in the same fashion with highs in the 30s, a tad below normal. December 1 also marks the official start to Meteorological Winter!

You’ve heard both “Astronomical” and “Meteorological” when it comes to breaking down the seasons. Meteorological winter exists because meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months, based on the annual temperature cycle in addition to the calendar.

Humans generally think of winter as the coldest time of the year and summer as the warmest time of the year, with spring and fall being transition seasons. This is what Meteorological Winter is based on, while Astronomical Winter is based on Earth’s rotation around the sun.

That’s why December continues to see daylight loss for a majority of the month, until December 21. That day marks the shortest day of the year and the Winter Solstice. This is when the sun passes directly over the equator in the northern hemisphere. December 21 marks the official start to Astronomical Winter and the days begin to get gradually longer.

On average, December is the snowiest month of the year. We lose daylight until December 21. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

December also marks the snowiest month on average for Rockford with 11.3 inches falling. The coldest month on average doesn’t arrive until January with an average high temperature of 30 degrees and average low of 14 degrees. While it will feel like winter, the conditions look to be brief as more mild and above normal conditions return to the Stateline beginning Wednesday.

The season runs December through February and better aligns with the temperature cycle. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

