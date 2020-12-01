Advertisement

President Trump officially sues to challenge Wisconsin election results

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump has officially filed a lawsuit challenging the results of Wisconsin’s presidential election. The suit was filed Tuesday in the state Supreme Court.

The move comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers certified the results of the November election, declaring President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the winners of the state’s ten electoral votes.

Evers certified the results Monday shortly after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on the results of each county, including the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The Trump campaign had five days after that to file its challenge.

The WEC and Jacobs, among others are also listed as defendants in the case.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for fatal fire victim
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states
With November 3 fast approaching, county clerk offices are hard at work preparing to welcome...
Rockford-area clerks share what voters can expect on Election Day