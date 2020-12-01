Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for fatal fire victim
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms

Latest News

The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Cosby’s sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: Biden, Harris to introduce picks for economic policy posts