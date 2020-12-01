Advertisement

OSF Saint Anthony nurse gets Community Hero Award

Ashley Osterberg, RN, was given the award on Tuesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center announced the winner of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s Community Hero Award.

Ashley Osterberg, RN, was given the award on Tuesday.

Osterberg works in the emergency department and critical care center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. During the initial stages of COVID-19, Osterberg did not hesitate to take COVID-19 patients, and floated to the ICU to help by working additional hours, as they were filled to capacity and the nurses were exhausted.

She did not stop there.

Osterberg also volunteered to work additional hours at OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center. She also volunteers to foster dogs, helping them get ready to find their forever homes.

The award honors a woman’s contributions outside of the office, and demonstrates her commitment to her community through service. This individual contributes positively to community improvement and change through time, talent, treasure or a combination. Her skills are utilized in a way that does not directly benefit her professionally, but rather, for the betterment of others.

“We are very proud of Ashley and believe this award is very well-deserved,” Paula Carynski, President of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center said. “She is a prime example of our Mission Partners who live out our Mission every day to serve our community with the greatest care and love.”

Osterberg received the award and will be honored in the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s The Voice December edition. A virtual award ceremony will also take place and further details will be released on that by the chamber.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Hanley says he hopes to fill the office with talented lawyers, and then shift focus to some of...
J. Hanley spends first day in office as Winnebago County State’s Attorney
A/C Thefts on the Rise
A/C unit thefts rising
Midway Village new Executive Director
Midway Village names O’Keefe Executive Director