OSF Saint Anthony nurse gets Community Hero Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center announced the winner of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s Community Hero Award.

Ashley Osterberg, RN, was given the award on Tuesday.

Osterberg works in the emergency department and critical care center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. During the initial stages of COVID-19, Osterberg did not hesitate to take COVID-19 patients, and floated to the ICU to help by working additional hours, as they were filled to capacity and the nurses were exhausted.

She did not stop there.

Osterberg also volunteered to work additional hours at OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center. She also volunteers to foster dogs, helping them get ready to find their forever homes.

The award honors a woman’s contributions outside of the office, and demonstrates her commitment to her community through service. This individual contributes positively to community improvement and change through time, talent, treasure or a combination. Her skills are utilized in a way that does not directly benefit her professionally, but rather, for the betterment of others.

“We are very proud of Ashley and believe this award is very well-deserved,” Paula Carynski, President of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center said. “She is a prime example of our Mission Partners who live out our Mission every day to serve our community with the greatest care and love.”

Osterberg received the award and will be honored in the Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s The Voice December edition. A virtual award ceremony will also take place and further details will be released on that by the chamber.

