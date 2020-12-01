Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has plead guilty to a reckless homicide charge following the the death of ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story on March 28, 2019.

Craig Dittmar plead guilty on Monday, his sentencing is set for Feb. 3, 2021.

Jones-Story was investigating a semi-trailer on U.S. 20 near Freeport on March 28, 2019 when she was struck by another semi-trailer. Dittmar, who is from Stockton, was charged with reckless homicide and Scott’s Law violations as of Aug. 30, 2019.

Stephenson County officials held a dedication ceremony to rename the Springfield Road overpass on US Route 20 after Jones-Story.

