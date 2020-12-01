Advertisement

Loves Park moving company says business is booming

As houses fly off the market, Two Men and a Truck moving company officials say the demand for their help is at an all time high.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Business is booming at Loves Park Two Men and a Truck, and Marketing Director Shannon Eden thinks she knows why.

“We’ve seen people that want to move their loved ones out of senior living facilities just because they want to get them out of that high risk situation and we’re a company that’s well equipped to do that,” said Eden.

Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says low interest rates along with higher average sale prices could contribute to the boom.

“People that are able to purchase homes, and are out actively looking are snapping them up as fast as they come on the market that’s why are overall inventory numbers have shrunk to about half of what they were last year,” said Brown.

Many are faced with challenges they haven’t dealt with before, and Eden says some may want that extra help.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who don’t want to pack up their homes or they’ve had a loved one who has gotten sick and they don’t want to pack up those things, so we are qualified to go in and do that for them,” said Eden.

Eden advises those concerned about COVID to reach out to your moving company.

“Ask them any question you have and any moving company that you work with should have no problem answering questions about cleanliness you’re not bothering us we will talk to you and make you feel very comfortable,” said Eden.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

