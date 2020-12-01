Advertisement

Doctor seen comforting elderly COVID-19 patient in heartbreaking photo speaks

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - Millions of people have seen the picture of a Houston doctor comforting an elderly patient on Thanksgiving Day. That doctor is now speaking out about what happened that day and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, was making his rounds in the COVID-19 unit on Thanksgiving Day when he saw a crying elderly patient trying to get out of the room.

“So, I get close to him, and I tell him, ‘Why are you crying?’ And the man says, ‘I want to be with my wife,’” said Varon in an interview with CNN.

The doctor, dressed in protective gear, grabbed the man and held him close. He says eventually, the patient felt better and stopped crying.

“It’s very difficult, you can imagine. You’re inside a room where people come in in spacesuits, and you have no communication with anybody else, only by phone if you’re lucky,” Varon said. “When you are an elderly individual, it’s even more difficult because you feel that you are alone. You feel isolated.”

Due to the isolation in the unit, Varon says patients often break down. He and his staff try to provide human contact, chatting with and comforting them, but he says there are simply too many patients for them to support everyone. Nurses, too, break down and cry during the day, Varon says.

The doctor has been working nonstop for more than 250 days.

“I don’t know what keeps me going. I don’t know how I haven’t broken down,” he said.

Thankfully, the patient in the picture is doing better and may be able to leave the hospital soon.

Varon says he is most frustrated that many people aren’t taking safety precautions against the virus. He recommends social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding places with lots of people.

“If people can do that, healthcare workers like me will be able to, hopefully, rest,” he said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for fatal fire victim
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms

Latest News

The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Cosby’s sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: Biden, Harris to introduce picks for economic policy posts