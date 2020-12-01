Discovery Center gift shop hosts sale event, special hours for public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Discovery Center Museum exhibits may be closed, but its Discoveries to Go! gift shop is open for a “big box” shopping experience!

When shopping between Dec. 1 to 23, museum members save 25 percent and the public saves 15 percent. Discoveries to Go! gift shop is open limited hours and offering four ways to shop.

Holiday Happening will allow a limited number of shoppers at one time to maintain social distancing. Health screening required prior to entry. Available on Monday Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can shop by appointment Monday through Friday until Dec. 23 by calling 815-963-6769. With an appointment, you can enjoy being the only shopper in the store. A health screening is required prior to entry.

If you need a little help finding the right gift for a certain age or interest, Discovery Center’s Gift Shop Manager is happy to do your shopping for you. She’ll make your buying experience quick. Contact Michele at Michelel@discoverycentermuseum.org or call 815-972-2838 for assistance.

If you see something on the Discovery Center website, or remember it from a previous visit, call 815-972-2838 and purchase it over the phone. Then simply schedule a pick-up time Monday through Friday.

