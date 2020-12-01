Advertisement

Discovery Center gift shop hosts sale event, special hours for public

Discoveries to Go! gift shop is open limited hours and offering four ways to shop.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Discovery Center Museum exhibits may be closed, but its Discoveries to Go! gift shop is open for a “big box” shopping experience!

When shopping between Dec. 1 to 23, museum members save 25 percent and the public saves 15 percent. Discoveries to Go! gift shop is open limited hours and offering four ways to shop.

Holiday Happening will allow a limited number of shoppers at one time to maintain social distancing. Health screening required prior to entry. Available on Monday Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can shop by appointment Monday through Friday until Dec. 23 by calling 815-963-6769. With an appointment, you can enjoy being the only shopper in the store. A health screening is required prior to entry.

If you need a little help finding the right gift for a certain age or interest, Discovery Center’s Gift Shop Manager is happy to do your shopping for you. She’ll make your buying experience quick. Contact Michele at Michelel@discoverycentermuseum.org or call 815-972-2838 for assistance.

If you see something on the Discovery Center website, or remember it from a previous visit, call 815-972-2838 and purchase it over the phone. Then simply schedule a pick-up time Monday through Friday.

