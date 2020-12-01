December to open on sunny, seasonable note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November’s hours away from being in the books, and what a month it was! Though it ended on a cool and blustery note, it still goes into the record books as having been the fifth warmest of any November since 1906. From a precipitation standpoint, it was a quiet month for the most part, ranking in the top 40 percent of driest Novembers on record. Were in not for last week’s dynamic rain/snowmaker, we’d have easily found ourselves in the top 20 driest Novembers on record.

November, 2020 will go in the books as being one of the warmest on record, and ranking in the top 40% of driest Novembers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It was also a remarkably breezy month in the Stateline. 27 out of the month’s 30 days, a whopping 90 percent, saw a wind gust of 20 miles per hour or greater. Breezes may be a bit of an issue again Tuesday, though sunshine’s return should help to somewhat offset somewhat the cooling influence of them.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Tuesday, helping to somewhat offset the cooling influence of northwesterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will gradually subside Tuesday night and more so into Wednesday. With another day of full sunshine on the docket and a subtle wind shift to a slightly more westerly direction, temperatures should take another sizeable step in the milder direction.

Another day of sun and a subtle westerly wind shift should allow warming to continue Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the evolving atmospheric setup is one that lends itself to steady, sustained warming as the week progresses. Monday’s been a cold one, not just here, but of a good chunk of the Eastern United States, as a large buckle in the jet stream has displaced a lobe of cold air and unleashed it southward out of Canada into some of the southernmost reaches of the country. Snow’s been reported as far south as Nashville, Chattanooga, and even portions of Alabama Monday, to give a perspective at just how wide-reaching the cold is!

The jet stream has buckled severely, sending cold air and even snow as far south as Alabama! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Arctic air’s shown a preference in the past to stick around for several days, if not weeks at a time as the calendar turns to December. That’s not to be the case this go around. In fact, its residence here this go-around is to be a very brief one, as the jet stream is forecast to quickly realign by the middle of the week, allowing Pacific air to resume its dominance here.

Gradual warming gets underway Tuesday, and becomes more firmly entrenched Wednesday as cold air retreats to the northeast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold, Canadian air is to continue its northward retreat through the end of the week, and by the weekend, there’s to be no sign of it anywhere throughout the Lower 48, aside from the northeast. The end result here is a prolonged stretch of 40s, perhaps even a day or two in which temperatures may flirt with 50°.

Signs point toward a dome of mild, if not warm air to surge eastward toward the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are signs that continue to suggest the mild air is to have legs to it, meaning its residence here may extend well beyond this weekend. The Climate Prediction Center’s daily release of its 8 to 14 day temperature outlook says so much, indicating high probabilities of temperatures remaining above normal through the middle of the month.

Signs continue to strongly point toward milder than normal temperatures continuing through the first half of December! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow lovers are likely to lament the fact that such a pattern doesn’t lend itself to much in the way of snowfall during the period, either. Below normal precipitation’s very likely through the first half of the month.

Precipitation appears likely to be hard to come by for the next 10 to 14 days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While December is, in all likelihood, set to open on a mild and dry note, it’s hardly a harbinger of what’s to come for the remainder of winter as a whole. With that in mind, winter enthusiasts should not write off the season by any means. We just might have to wait a bit longer to get more wintry weather in these parts.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.