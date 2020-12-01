Advertisement

Community donates to fund for fatal fire victim

Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt. Morris. (Photo Courtesy: Deanna Lamesch)(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - The small knit community of Mt. Morris mourns the loss of one of their own after a house fire claims the life of 27-year-old Melissa Lamesch.

“She’s just the greatest fun personality and she just had a way of lighting up the room,” Melissa’s mother Deanna Lamesch said.

Deanna remembers her daughter Melissa as a bubbly and honest person, but she never thought a dedicated EMT committed to saving lives would lose her own in such a tragic way.

“It was mass confusion, mass chaos, so many mixed emotions,” Deanna said.

Just days before her unborn baby was due Melissa died after her lifelong home in Mt. Morris caught fire.

“She even told me from the very beginning from as soon as she found out she was pregnant she loved that baby,” Close friend of Melissa Rachel Sitkiewicz said. “She was just so excited to be a mom, and my heart breaks.”

The family started a GoFundMe, to donate to melissa’s favorite organizations, pay for funeral costs, and raise a tree at one of her favorite places.

“It’s coming from everywhere, there are communities we didn’t know she touched but obviously she made a big impact,” Deanna said.

The family set a goal of $15,000, and in just three days, the fund is more than a quarter of the way there.

“I think it just goes to show how many lives she did actually touch and how many people truly cared about her,” Sitkiewicz said. “Even if they just met her once you could tell how good of a person she was.

To donate to the Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund click here.

