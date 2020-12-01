Advertisement

Celebrating Giving Tuesday in the Stateline

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s Giving Tuesday, the day many give back to the community during the holiday season when local organizations require supplies and funds.

“It’s been a really rough here for everybody and so we really just want to help out,” said Darleen Rowe, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar manager.

Seven Beloit restaurants all a part of Geronimo Hospitality Group look to the community for help with non-perishable food donations that will support Caritas Food Pantry.

“Then we are giving out customers a gift back by giving $2 off for every item dropped off up to $10,” Rowe said.

While Lucy’s donates food items to the Beloit community, SwedishAmerican Hospital provides many people in the Rockford community with winter gear.

“We really want to just be a blessing around here and do our best to keep everyone warm,” said Michelle Corcoran, SwedishAmerican Hospital billing and collection specialist.

Volunteers with the health system hang bags filled with warm clothing items on the fence in front of the hospital so people can grab and go.

“We are handing out 50 hats, gloves and scarves on the fences today. We are also donating a large donation to the Rockford Rescue Mission this afternoon,” Corcoran said.

MercyHealth joins in on the day by reminding families of its gift card drive to help families with a child in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“This year our focus is going to be on the purchase of gas cards, restaurant certificates and hotel vouchers,” said Jennifer Johns, MercyHealth Development Foundation director.

The drive-thru event is on Dec. 10 and anyone who donates will get a special holiday treat.

“We will in return give you a holiday cookie making kit as a token of our gratitude,” Johns said.

London Avenue Designs in downtown Rockford is partnering with City First Church to provide kids Christmas gifts and in honor of Giving Tuesday, every mistletoe candle purchased 50% will be donated to the effort.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery
Robber hit with bat by victim in Rockford
Melissa Lamesch Memorial Fund
Malta family asks for support after 9-month pregnant EMT dies in fire
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Melissa Lamesch was a dedicated EMT, and soon to be mother who died in a house fire in Mt....
Community donates to fund for family of fatal fire victim
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

Latest News

J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
J. Hanley steps in as Winnebago County State's Attorney
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Trump sues to throw out over 200,000 Dane Co. & Milwaukee Co. ballots
Hanley says he hopes to fill the office with talented lawyers, and then shift focus to some of...
J. Hanley spends first day in office as Winnebago County State’s Attorney
A/C Thefts on the Rise
A/C unit thefts rising
Midway Village new Executive Director
Midway Village names O’Keefe Executive Director