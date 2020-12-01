Celebrating Giving Tuesday in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s Giving Tuesday, the day many give back to the community during the holiday season when local organizations require supplies and funds.

“It’s been a really rough here for everybody and so we really just want to help out,” said Darleen Rowe, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar manager.

Seven Beloit restaurants all a part of Geronimo Hospitality Group look to the community for help with non-perishable food donations that will support Caritas Food Pantry.

“Then we are giving out customers a gift back by giving $2 off for every item dropped off up to $10,” Rowe said.

While Lucy’s donates food items to the Beloit community, SwedishAmerican Hospital provides many people in the Rockford community with winter gear.

“We really want to just be a blessing around here and do our best to keep everyone warm,” said Michelle Corcoran, SwedishAmerican Hospital billing and collection specialist.

Volunteers with the health system hang bags filled with warm clothing items on the fence in front of the hospital so people can grab and go.

“We are handing out 50 hats, gloves and scarves on the fences today. We are also donating a large donation to the Rockford Rescue Mission this afternoon,” Corcoran said.

MercyHealth joins in on the day by reminding families of its gift card drive to help families with a child in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“This year our focus is going to be on the purchase of gas cards, restaurant certificates and hotel vouchers,” said Jennifer Johns, MercyHealth Development Foundation director.

The drive-thru event is on Dec. 10 and anyone who donates will get a special holiday treat.

“We will in return give you a holiday cookie making kit as a token of our gratitude,” Johns said.

London Avenue Designs in downtown Rockford is partnering with City First Church to provide kids Christmas gifts and in honor of Giving Tuesday, every mistletoe candle purchased 50% will be donated to the effort.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.