By the Dozen Bakery opens another shop in Harvard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the pandemic puts many Stateline shops out of businesses others expand.

“I probably got a welcome to Harvard at least 15 times this morning,” said By the Dozen Owner Brent Nelson.

Customers line the inside and outside of the By the Dozen Bakery in Harvard Tuesday morning grabbing some sweet treats, and welcoming the shop to town.

“It was a good feeling to unlock the door this morning, and ring in our first sale,” said Nelson.

Nelson says plans to expand started a few years ago, and he’s happy to make his dream a reality despite pushback from the pandemic.

“I was scared for a little while to just loose everything, but we make a good product, we have loyal customers, support system of my family and friends was amazing and everybody pitched in and we got through it,” said Nelson.

Beef-a-Roo also expects to add restaurants in 2021. The chain announced on its Facebook page a new location opening this January. Nelson says growing is not only good for business, but also employment.

“One of the worst feelings I had during the pandemic was laying off 33 people, so to get most of those jobs back even though it’s in two locations instead of one it’s great,” said Nelson.

Despite challenging circumstances, Nelson says he’s happy it all worked out.

“Sometimes I would sit here and go what am I doing, but you know we got to take our time and we got to do things the right way there’s no rush to open,” said Nelson.

