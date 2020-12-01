Advertisement

Bethesda Covenant restores cross to top of church

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For more than 90 years, Bethesda Covenant Church has been a symbol of hope for the community on East State Street. But the church has been missing its symbol for nearly four years.

Monday, Bethesda restored its cross above the church. The cross had to come down due to structure repairs, with the roof of the church being replaced about two years ago. The cross stands 26′ tall and once again sits atop the bell tower.

Lead Pastor Dan Hinz said the installation has gone smoothly and is glad to see the cross back where it belongs.

“This has been a hard year for a lot of people,” said Hinz. “And the cross has always been a symbol of hope. Not just for us in the church, but for the community too. We’re excited to have it at the church. But as we’ve kind of navigated this year, we’re excited to bring it to the community as well.”

Everyone is welcome to Bethesda Covenant Church. It is holding services on its website and Facebook page every Sunday at 10 a.m.

