Rockford Police wives wrap gifts to raise money for charity

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police wives spent their Sunday at the Kegel Harley-Davidson store wrapping gifts.

Anyone who bought a gift at the store could get their gift wrapped for free. Tips were encouraged so the wives could donate some money to local police charities. One of the gift wrappers says the more money donated to law enforcement charities the safer our community will be.

“This is the first year that we’ve stepped in to try to collect money to give back to officers’ families that need help from other police organizations such as the Jaimie Cox Foundation, The Greg Lindmark Foundation, that kind of thing,” said Katrina Kegel- Mather. Rockford police wife.

