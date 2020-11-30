Advertisement

Robinson runs for a career-high 128 yards in Jaguars’ 27-25 loss to Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for a first down during the second...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - James Robinson is making his case for the Pro Bowl, as is rookie campaign continues to be the lone bright spot in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have now dropped 10 straight after their 27-25 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

The Rockford native ran for career-high 128 yards on 22 carries. He added 31 yards receiving on five catches for 159 total yards from scrimmage, the most for Robinson in a single game.

Despite the stats, the team cannot find a way to get in the win column. Down 27-19 with 2:23 to play, Jacksonville called Robinson’s number. The Lutheran grad muscled his way into the endzone for his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to make it a two-point game.

However, instead of giving the ball to Robinson again to try and tie the game with a two-point conversion, the Jaguars elected to have former Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throw for it. His pass was batted down in the back of the endzone, all but sealing the deal on another loss.

Robinson now ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 890 and fourth in total yards from scrimmage with 1,170.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

